Mike McCarthy Makes His Opinion On Washington Very Clear

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy isn't taking the Washington Commanders for granted heading into Sunday's Week 4 matchup.

During a press conference on Thursday, McCarthy said he doesn't think the Commanders' late-game 24-0 deficit against the Philadelphia Eagles is a good indicator of Washington's level of competitiveness. He also doesn't expect Carson Wentz to take another nine sacks this weekend.

“I’m a big believer you’ve got to guard against false confidence.” McCarthy said, per NFL insider Jori Epstein.

Washington was absolutely dominated by the undefeated Eagles in Week 3. In addition to taking nine sacks and turning the ball over once, the Commanders allowed 400 yards of total offense in the 24-8 loss.

The Cowboys are riding high off two straight victories led by backup quarterback Cooper Rush. McCarthy is tempering expectations as his team heads into yet another game without QB1 Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys and Commanders will kickoff at Dallas' AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon.