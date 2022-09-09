Mike McCarthy Offers Injury Update For Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 13: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 and head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Dallas Cowboys 19-16. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The worst thing that can possibly happen to the Dallas Cowboys this year is star quarterback Dak Prescott getting injured. But with Dak apparently nursing an ankle injury, head coach Mike McCarthy is working to put out the fire.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, McCarthy said that Dak is "doing fine." He said the team is showing an abundance of caution by not letting him practice as much and believes that it's not a big deal.

"I just saw him (this morning). He's doing fine. Just being cautious. Any time something happens close to where he had the injury, you just have to look at it and be smart. It's not a big deal."

Dak has made it clear that he intends to play on Sunday in the Cowboys' season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It's been said multiple times, but 2022 is most likely a make-or-break year for Mike McCarthy. In two years at the helm, McCarthy is 18-15 with no playoff wins. Owner Jerry Jones is likely going to have far less patience if McCarthy can't bring his team to the Super Bowl.

For Dak Prescott, his job in Dallas is secure for at least a few more years thanks to that long-term contract he signed last year.

But as Dak goes, so go the Cowboys.

Will Dak Prescott be at 100-percent this weekend?