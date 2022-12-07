Mike McCarthy Offers Significant Update On Tyron Smith

The Dallas Cowboys could be getting a major boost to their playoff push with the anticipated return of All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith.

Speaking to the media Wednesday, coach Mike McCarthy announced that the veteran tackle would practice today for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in August.

The team officially opened up Smith's 21-day practice window, and while it isn't likely he returns vs. the Texans this week, there's a possibility he could be back soon.

The all-decade lineman suffered a hamstring tear in one of the team's final training camp practices and had to undergo surgery to repair it.

Speaking on Smith coming back, owner Jerry Jones said: "I can't think of any single thing that could help a football team more than to have Tyron Smith come in healthy at left tackle. I really can't. So right there is the biggest lift that you could draw up for the Dallas Cowboys without exception."

An eight-time Pro Bowler, Smith has been one of the great LT's of his generation. Even with the injuries having piled up in the back half of his career, his presence is still invaluable to the Cowboys on the edge.