Mike McCarthy Offers Update On Dak Prescott After Surgery

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott seems to be doing well following the surgery on his right thumb.

Prescott injured his thumb during Sunday night's season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and didn't return.

"Everybody feels good about the surgery. Doctors are very optimistic” after the surgery," McCarthy said.

Prescott could return in four-to-six weeks after his original prognosis was six-to-eight weeks.

For the time being, Cooper Rush is set to start. The Cowboys aren't likely to trade for a veteran to start over him, but they could add someone to be his backup over the coming days.

The Cowboys will look to notch their first win of the season on Sunday when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.