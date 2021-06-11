Mike McCarthy Opens Up On Importance Of Dak Prescott To Cowboys

Through the first five games of the Cowboys’ 2020 season, Dak Prescott was absolutely on fire. Leading the NFL, the two-time Pro-Bowl QB posted three performances with 450+ passing yards.

Unfortunately for Dallas, this incredible play was brought to a screeching halt by a devastating leg injury in Week 5. From then on, the Cowboys were plagued with quarterback troubles — seemingly lost without their star signal caller.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, second-year Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy expanded on what makes Prescott so important to the team.

While his talents as a quarterback surely play a significant role, McCarthy said it’s his leadership skills that really hold the franchise together.

“Dak Prescott’s leadership exudes through the whole football operation,” McCarthy said. “I’m sure it goes far beyond that. The everyday interaction with him is so consistent and steady. He’s so real. He’s as real as a person I’ve been fortunate to work with, and I’ve been fortunate to work with a lot of great ones. He’s the same in the training room. He’s the same in the weight room. The equipment room. Everybody has such a strong relationship with him. It speaks volumes about the way he goes about his persona and professional life. He reflects — I know what I’m looking for, and he definitely certainly reflects what the Dallas Cowboys are looking for in players and people to represent this organization.

“In my view, this is his team. He’s the face of the locker room. And he’s the guy that I want to lean on the most.”

McCarthy and the Cowboys front office decided to put their money where there mouth is earlier this offseason, extending Prescott on a four-year, $160 million deal ($126 million guaranteed) — a true showing of their commitment to the 27-year-old QB.

With most of the 2020 season to rehab and recover, Prescott will be back and ready for action at the start of the season. In fact, the former Mississippi State standout is already getting reps in with the Cowboys in offseason workouts.

As the QB1 returns to the field in 2021, Dallas will look to improve on last year’s disappointing 6-10 record.