Mike McCarthy Sidestepped 1 Question At His Press Conference

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy sidestepped one notable question at his introductory press conference this afternoon. Unsurprisingly, it had to do with play-calling.

McCarthy called the plays for most of his Green Bay Packers tenure. He gave it up one season and later said he would never do that again.

Will that be the case in Dallas?

The Cowboys are reportedly expected to retain offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Dallas’ offense was one of the NFL’s most-potent under Moore in 2019, though they struggled at times in key situations.

McCarthy would not say who will call the plays for the Cowboys in 2020.

Mike McCarthy won’t say who is going to call tbe plays but says responsibilities will be as most of his career but thinks Kellen Moore was impressive as first-time playcaller leading #Cowboys to No. 1 in NFL on offense based on yards. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 8, 2020

McCarthy gave up play-calling duties at the start of the Packers’ 2015 season. He quickly took those duties back..

“I’ll never do that again,” McCarthy told Tom Pelissero.

McCarthy had likely evolved since then, though, and it’s possible he will relent play-calling responsibilities to Moore in 2020. What’s perhaps most-likely is a dual effort by both McCarthy and Moore.

One thing is for sure: The Cowboys’ offense will revolve around Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott.