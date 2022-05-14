Mike McCarthy Raved About 1 Cowboys Rookie

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys on the sideline in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

A Cowboys rookie is already making a strong impression in minicamp.

Mike McCarthy raved about Cowboys' second-round pick Sam Williams, a defensive end out of Ole Miss, following the rookie's first practice this week.

“I think we’d all agree that Sam Williams looks like a guy that was born to play professional football,’’ McCarthy said, via the Dallas Morning News.

“He has the gifts. He has the physical traits. He had two pass rushes today. I know we’re just in helmets, but he was clean in the backfield. He has that kind of ability. He’s in a great place. He’s obviously in an excellent system that he’ll definitely benefit from. I think he’ll do extremely well early for us.’’

The Cowboys selected Williams with the No. 56 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The former Ole Miss star had 12 sacks and 16 tackles for loss last season with the Rebels, earning first-team All-SEC honors.

Hearing that Williams is already making an impression within the Cowboys' organization is a significant development. He figures to play a prominent role in the Dallas defense this upcoming season.

McCarthy clearly believes in his second-round pick.