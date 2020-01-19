Mike McCarthy Reacts To The Packers’ NFC Championship Appearance

The Green Bay Packers are doing pretty well in their first season without former head coach Mike McCarthy. The Packers’ new head coach, Matt LaFleur, has led the NFC North franchise to the conference championship game.

McCarthy, who was fired by Green Bay toward the end of the 2018 season, is now back in the NFL. He was hired by the Dallas Cowboys to replace Jason Garrett earlier this month.

The former Packers head coach says that he’s happy for Green Bay heading into tonight’s NFC Championship Game.

“Well, you can’t live in Green Bay and not follow them. It’s probably the same here [in Dallas], I would think,” McCarthy said, per ESPN. “It’s part of the fabric of the community. The people have been awesome. That’s our home — that was our hometown. They’ve been great to my family and I, but it’s great to see them back where they should be. You’ve got to give those guys a lot of credit. I think the roster and the coaching has given them a chance to get to the Super Bowl.”

McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers won a Super Bowl together in Green Bay, but the franchise felt like a change was necessary in 2018. That decision appears to have been a good one, as LaFleur has the Packers a win away from the Super Bowl.

The former Packers head coach admitted he’s watched several of his former team’s games. He’s been taking notes, too.

“If they’re doing something I like, I wrote it down,” he said. “If I didn’t like it, I didn’t write it down. But that was the same with the other 31 teams, too.”

McCarthy will likely be watching tonight.

Green Bay and San Francisco are set to kick off at 6:40 p.m. E.T. The game will be on FOX.