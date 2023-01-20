Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys Being Underdog vs. 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys are heading into Levi Stadium as a 4-point underdog to rookie quarterback Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers.

During a radio appearance on Friday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was asked how he felt about being the underdog in this Divisional Round contest.

McCarthy seemed to be a little bit surprised by the betting line.

“We’re the underdog? By 4? Wow. OK. Divisional round, so, no, we’re very confident. I think there’s an underdog in all of us as you thrive and strive through this business,” he said on 105.3 The Fan.

The Cowboys rolled through their Wild Card matchup against the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay. Dak Prescott posted a near-flawless performance, throwing for more than 300 yards and accounting for five total touchdowns with zero turnovers.

That being said, the Niners have a stacked Super Bowl-ready roster, a league-best defense and a young quarterback seriously outplaying his expectations.

Sunday's game will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET as McCarthy and his squad look to overcome their underdog status.