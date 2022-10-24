Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Significant Injury News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys secondary was dealt a tough blow with the loss of veteran corner Jourdan Lewis.

Lewis was ruled out for the season after suffering a Lisfranc in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 24-6 win over the Lions. On Monday, Mike McCarthy spoke on Lewis' injury, saying that the DB will be missed.

"Mike McCarthy called Jourdan Lewis a 'keystone' piece to the Cowboys and will be missed after undergoing surgery on his foot Sunday night," ESPN's Todd Archer reported.

“J-Lew is a valued member of our team,” McCarthy said.

Lewis had to be helped to the sideline in the 10-6 game before getting carted back to the locker room.

The former third-round pick has been a very reliable slot corner for Dallas in recent years, logging eight interceptions and 8.5 sacks in his career.

Lewis is signed with the Cowboys through 2023, so hopefully he's able to return just as strong next year.