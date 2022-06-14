Mike McCarthy Reacts To Dalton Schultz's Return Tuesday

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys on the sideline in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Dalton Schultz made a big decision regarding his short-term future this Tuesday.

The veteran tight end is attending minicamp with his Cowboys' teammates today. There had previously been concerns he may holdout wanting a bigger contract.

However, Schultz clearly wants to keep his relationship with the Cowboys on good terms.

McCarthy told reporters just moments ago it's a positive development for his team.

“It’s great to have him back," he said of Schultz. "He’ll get some work today.”

Schultz skipped out on the team's voluntary organized team activities earlier this month.

Had Schultz skipped out on minicamp, he would have had to pay significant fines.

ESPN's Todd Archer has more on the situation:

Schultz, 25, informed the Cowboys he would not be at the OTAs with the hope of jump-starting negotiations on a long-term deal. The Cowboys placed the $10.9 million franchise tag on Schultz at the start of the offseason, and while talks have picked up recently, a deal is not considered close. If the sides are unable to reach an agreement by July 15, Schultz will have to play the season on the tag.

This is big news for the Cowboys as they start minicamp.