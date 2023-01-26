Mike McCarthy Reacts To Dan Quinn's Coaching Decision

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys secured a "massive W" as the kids like to say on Thursday.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn pulled himself out of the head coaching carousel and is staying with the Cowboys as their defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.

Head coach Mike McCarthy caught wind of this news right as it was reported and is fired up about it.

"We’re all extremely excited to have Dan back. This is big for us. It gives us continuity. Frankly, on a personal note, I can’t tell you how thankful I am," McCarthy said.

Quinn was in consideration for the Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, and Indianapolis head-coaching jobs before deciding to pull himself.

He'll go into next season as one of the top defensive coordinators in the NFL and a hot name to be a head coach again in 2024.

The 2023 season will be Quinn's third season as DC of the Cowboys after he was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons for 5 1/2 seasons.