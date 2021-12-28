Mike McCarthy Reacts To Interest In Cowboys’ Assistant Coaches

One of the hardest parts of sustained NFL success is retaining top assistant coaches. On Tuesday, news came down that the Jaguars reached out to the Cowboys about coordinators Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn.

During Mike McCarthy’s presser, Dallas’ head coach addressed the potential interest in members of his staff.

“I think it needs to be fair to the candidate,” McCarthy explained. It also needs to be fair to the commitment that the candidate is a part of. If our guys are fortunate to have those interviews, obviously, you embrace that.”

Kellen Moore has quickly risen to a top coaching prospect since becoming an offensive assistant in the Jason Garrett-era. Moore transitioned from Cowboys backup QB to play-caller seemlessly after a storied career at Boise State.

Dan Quinn, on the other hand, has head coaching experience and enjoyed quite a bit of success with the Atlanta Falcons. It didn’t end the best for Quinn in ATL. But the defensive coordinator has seen his stock rise after turning around the Cowboys defense and standing in for McCarthy during a beatdown of his former team.

After the firing of beleaguered HC Urban Meyer, the Jags have reached out to a number of teams request interviews with assistants. Former Jacksonville quarterback and Bucs OC Byron Leftwich being one of them.