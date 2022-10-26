Mike McCarthy Reacts To Significant Cowboys Trade

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys got back to their winning ways on Sunday with an easy 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions. But they'll be heading into Week 8 with a big new addition to their defense - emphasis on big.

Earlier this week the Cowboys traded for Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, shoring up their interior defensive line. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, McCarthy was happy to see the team add Hankins and believes that players like him are great for the team.

“Well, we can’t have enough of the Neville Gallimores, Hankins, all these guys. You cannot have enough big men in your building.”

The 30-year-old Hankins is a 10-year veteran who has had some struggles to start the year. Through seven weeks he's played five games, recording 10 tackles and one QB hit.

At his best though, Johnathan Hankins can be a disruptive force in the middle that can give nightmares to quarterbacks and running backs alike.

In 133 career games, Hankins has 366 tackles, 36 tackles for loss and 47 QB hits. He also has 14.5 sacks, 10 passes defended, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

The Dallas Cowboys already have the No. 2 defense in the league, but would be happy to add a player capable of such strong production into the fold.

Will Hankins play a big role in the Cowboys defense in the weeks to come?