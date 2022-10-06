Mike McCarthy Reacts To The Cowboys Being An Underdog

Despite winning three straight games heading into Week 5, the Dallas Cowboys are 5.5-point underdogs to the Los Angeles Rams this weekend.

When informed of this point spread during a press conference on Thursday, head coach Mike McCarthy had this to say:

"We're underdogs?!" he asked with a smile. "I'll just say this: We're nobody's underdog."

The Cowboys have only been favored in one game so far this season: last Sunday's Week 4 contest against the Washington Commanders. The Cooper Rush-led squad has defied the odds on two occasions already this year.

The 2-2 Rams are coming off a disappointing Monday night loss to the San Francisco 49ers. That being said, the reigning Super Bowl champs are hosting the Cowboys in a home matchup at SoFi Stadium this weekend.

Rush, who's led the Cowboys to three straight victories, is expected to cover for Dak Prescott yet again on Sunday.