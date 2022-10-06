Skip to main content
Mike McCarthy Reacts To The Cowboys Being An Underdog

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on the field.

Despite winning three straight games heading into Week 5, the Dallas Cowboys are 5.5-point underdogs to the Los Angeles Rams this weekend.

When informed of this point spread during a press conference on Thursday, head coach Mike McCarthy had this to say:

"We're underdogs?!" he asked with a smile. "I'll just say this: We're nobody's underdog."

The Cowboys have only been favored in one game so far this season: last Sunday's Week 4 contest against the Washington Commanders. The Cooper Rush-led squad has defied the odds on two occasions already this year.

The 2-2 Rams are coming off a disappointing Monday night loss to the San Francisco 49ers. That being said, the reigning Super Bowl champs are hosting the Cowboys in a home matchup at SoFi Stadium this weekend.

Rush, who's led the Cowboys to three straight victories, is expected to cover for Dak Prescott yet again on Sunday.