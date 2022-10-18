Mike McCarthy Refuses To Answer Question About Eagles Game

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys on the sideline in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the first half of Sunday night's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. But after the halftime break, their NFC East rival made a push to make the game far more interesting.

Ultimately though, Jalen Hurts connected with wide receiver DeVonta Smith to put the score out of reach.

After this score, many fans and analysts pointed out a possible missed call by the referees. It appeared that the Eagles may have had a few ineligible men down field on the play-action pass.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy refused to answer any questions about this potentially missed call.

"Next question, please," he said, per team insider Calvin Watkins.

The Cowboys ultimately lost the game with a 26-17 final score, dropping their season record to 4-2. The Eagles remain the only unbeaten team in the NFL with a 6-0 record.

McCarthy and the Cowboys will look to bounce back with a Week 7 matchup against the Detroit Lions.