INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys on the sideline in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Over the past few days, the NFL has slowly, but surely, been releasing the schedule for the upcoming season.

While the official schedule release is scheduled for May 12, the league has been teasing fans with a few major games. They continued that trend on Wednesday morning, by announcing a contest between two iconic franchises.

The Green Bay Packers will be hosting the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10. Immediately after the announcement was made, fans flocked to social media to react to the news.

Everyone is awaiting Mike McCarthy's return to Green Bay for the first time since he was fired after the 2018 season.

"McCarthy's Return..." Packers reporter Aaron Nagler said.

"Might be taking a trip to Wisconsin. First game back for McCarthy," another fan said.

"Aaron Rodgers vs. Mike McCarthy," another fan said.

There will be plenty of eyeballs on the Week 10 matchup between these two teams. Will Aaron Rodgers get the best of his former coach or will Mike McCarthy be able to take down his former team?

We'll find out in a few months.