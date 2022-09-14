Mike McCarthy Reveals His Hope For Cowboys Wide Receiver Michael Gallup

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys takes the field prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Cowboys Nation was relieved to see wide receiver Michael Gallup participating in individual work at Dallas' practices last week. And coach Mike McCarthy gave a further update on his status Wednesday.

Per Todd Archer of ESPN:

"Mike McCarthy said the hope is Michael Gallup (knee) can go from doing individual drills last week to some 'group stuff,' this week. He wasn’t ready to say Gallup could play Sunday. In all likelihood, Gallup will need at least another week before he gets into a game."

Gallup is still working his way back from a late-season ACL tear but Dallas is in dire need of a pass-catcher that can stretch the field.

With Dak Prescott going down with a thumb injury on Sunday night, McCarthy and the Cowboys will need all hands on deck to stay afloat in the crowded NFC East.