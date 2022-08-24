Mike McCarthy Reveals His Preference For Next Year's Training Camp

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

After spending most of their 2022 training camp in Oxnard, California, the Dallas Cowboys are returning to Texas for the final weeks before the NFL season. But it seems like Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy isn't quite ready to go home.

Speaking to the media this week, McCarthy said that he'd prefer the team stay in Oxnard for the entire training camp next year. Ideally, he'd like the team to stay for this week's final preseason game.

"In hindsight,” McCarthy said, via USA Today. “I wouldn’t leave Oxnard until we have to next year. I’d consider staying there this week (leading into the third and final preseason game).”

But that probably won't fly with the Cowboys fanbase back in Texas. 13 practices have been open to fans in California, while only two will have been in front of fans in the Lone Star State.

Of course, there's also the slightly more looming issue of whether Mike McCarthy will still be the head coach of the Cowboys for the 2023 season.

McCarthy is 18-15 in two seasons with the Cowboys and couldn't win a playoff game last year despite winning the NFC East title.

Without a playoff win, let alone a playoff appearance, it's not certain that McCarthy will be back for a fourth season.

Will Mike McCarthy get his wish and have a full offseason in California?