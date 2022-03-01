With the NFL Combine set to kick off in Indianapolis Tuesday, a number of teams are doing their media rounds. One of which is the Dallas Cowboys and head coach Mike McCarthy, who laid out his top goals for team this offseason.

Per The Athletic’s Jon Machota, Dallas’ priorities going into the 2022-2023 season are: clean up penalties and better handle adversity.

Fans reacted to McCarthy’s outline on social media.

“As long as they are all blaming officials they are failing at point number two (and arguably number one),” replied SB Nation’s Blogging The Boys.

“Not enough ‘Mojo Moments’ in training camp apparently,” a user replied. “Need to double down on that period this year.”

“They better,” a Cowboys fan responded.

“3. Get a new kicker.”

“How bout you make sure the team doesn’t poop down it’s leg vs good teams and aren’t ‘nervous’ in the playoffs,” tweeted another user.

“Honestly, a less penalized Cowboys team probably doesn’t get beat by Vegas, and probably stands a better chance against the Niners,” another commented. “But then I guess they wouldn’t have a scapegoat for another season of failing to meet expectations.”

Mike McCarthy and the ‘Boys will attempt to button things up come Week 1.