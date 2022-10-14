Mike McCarthy Reveals Plan For Dak Prescott Before Eagles Game

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 13: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 and head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Dallas Cowboys 19-16. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott will not play in Sunday night's marquee matchup against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles — but he will get some extra work in before the game.

During a press conference on Friday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy revealed the team's plan for Prescott.

“He did more than scheduled (yesterday), which is clearly a good sign," McCarthy said, per team insider Jon Machota. Despite some "soreness" on Friday, Prescott will workout before the game on Sunday night.

Prescott has been out since suffering a broken thumb on his throwing hand during a Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers. The Dallas franchise QB underwent a procedure to fix the issue and has been steadily recovering every since.

Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has led the Cowboys to four straight victories in Prescott's absence. He and the 4-1 Dallas squad will look to continue that streak in their highly-anticipated Week 6 matchup.

The Cowboys and Eagles will kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.