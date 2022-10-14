Mike McCarthy Reveals Plan For Dak Prescott Before Eagles Game
Dak Prescott will not play in Sunday night's marquee matchup against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles — but he will get some extra work in before the game.
During a press conference on Friday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy revealed the team's plan for Prescott.
“He did more than scheduled (yesterday), which is clearly a good sign," McCarthy said, per team insider Jon Machota. Despite some "soreness" on Friday, Prescott will workout before the game on Sunday night.
Prescott has been out since suffering a broken thumb on his throwing hand during a Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers. The Dallas franchise QB underwent a procedure to fix the issue and has been steadily recovering every since.
Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has led the Cowboys to four straight victories in Prescott's absence. He and the 4-1 Dallas squad will look to continue that streak in their highly-anticipated Week 6 matchup.
The Cowboys and Eagles will kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.