Mike McCarthy Reveals The 1 Thing He Misses Most About Green Bay

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys on the sideline in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

During his 13 years as head coach of the Green Bay Packers, Mike McCarthy enjoyed incredible success - including a historic title win in Super Bowl XLV. Now with the Cowboys, McCarthy is reflecting on his time in Titletown.

Speaking to the media this week, McCarthy was asked what he misses the most about the community he left behind in Green Bay, Wisconsin. McCarthy admitted that thinking about it made him want to cry.

But after getting just a little choked up and avoiding any tears, McCarthy admitted that "the people" made the difference.

McCarthy probably got a lot of love in Green Bay for a very long time during the offseason thanks to some of the great seasons he had. The memories after winning Super Bowl XLV will probably last with him for the rest of his life.

Mike McCarthy coached in Green Bay for 12.5 years, during which he went 125-77-2 and won the NFC North title six times. He led the Packers to the NFC Championship Game four times, finally climbing the mountain and planting the green and yellow flag with a Super Bowl win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010.

In 2011, McCarthy led the Packers to a franchise record 15 regular season wins and their first of four straight NFC North titles.

McCarthy had just one losing season in his first 11 years at the helm. But a 4-7-1 start to the 2018 season resulted in his firing.

Sunday will see McCarthy "return" to Green Bay for one of the biggest games as Cowboys head coach.