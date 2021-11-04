On Wednesday, Cowboys starting left tackle Tyron Smith’s status for this weekend’s game was “to be determined.” But now on Thursday, head coach Mike McCarthy has confirmed the lineman’s fate for Dallas’ Week 9 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Smith is not expected to suit up on Sunday as he deals with a “bone spur” in his ankle.

While the Cowboys will be without the seven-time Pro Bowler this weekend, McCarthy said he’s “not looking at this as a long term injury at all,” per Dallas insider Jon Machota.

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith (ankle) is not expected to play Sunday against Denver, but Mike McCarthy said: “I’m not looking at this as a long term injury at all.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 4, 2021

Smith recently aggravated the same ankle injury that caused him to exit the game against the New England Patriots two weeks ago. Despite this nagging issue, the two-time All-Pro lineman has started all seven games for the Cowboys this season.

With a 6-1 record on the year so far, the Cowboys could be taking a similar approach to the one they took with quarterback Dak Prescott in Week 8. With an extra week of rest, Smith could come back stronger as his team heads into the second half of the season.

The Cowboys have several alternatives at the left tackle position with Smith out. Though McCarthy wouldn’t reveal his plans to replace the starting LT, veteran backup Ty Nsekhe, starting right tackle Terence Steele and recently-cleared lineman La’el Collins are all possible options.