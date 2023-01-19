Mike McCarthy Reveals Why Cowboys Added Another Kicker

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys on the sideline in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys added a new kicker, Tristan Vizcaino, to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Head coach Mike McCarthy has publicly expressed his confidence in starting kicker Brett Maher, but this move could suggest otherwise.

McCarthy addressed the reasoning behind this move on Thursday.

"It doesn't take anything away from our trust in Brett. It's part of the responsibility... We just wanted to make sure we're in position to add depth to our roster," he said, per team insider Jori Epstein.

Maher put up one of the worst kicking performances of all time in the Cowboys' Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The typically-reliable placekicker missed four straight extra points before finally knocking one through after the team's fifth touchdown of the night. His four missed kicks extended a streak of five-straight missed extra points dating back to Week 18.

While Maher's poor performance didn't affect the outcome in Round 1, his services will likely be far more important as the postseason wears on.

The Cowboys are set to face off against the San Francisco 49ers in a Divisional Round matchup on Sunday.