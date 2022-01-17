The Spun

Mike McCarthy Reveals Why He Had Dak Prescott Run The Ball

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on the field.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers, 23-17, in the Wild Card round of the NFC playoffs on Sunday night.

Dallas is one-and-done in the playoffs, losing a heartbreaker to San Francisco at home on Sunday.

The game came down to one final play. Dak Prescott rushed the ball up the middle, attempting to get the ball in better field position, which he was able to. However, he was unable to get the ball off in time – thanks in part to a slow referee.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy explained his reasoning following the game.

Still, while the play is apparently practiced each week, it was still highly questionable to call it with just 14 seconds remaining.

The Cowboys will now go back to the drawing board for 2022. It’ll be interesting to see what Dallas does in the offseason, as a coaching move or two might be in order.

The 49ers, meanwhile, are off to the Divisional Round to face the Packers.

