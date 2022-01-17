Mike McCarthy Reveals Why He Had Dak Prescott Run The Ball

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers, 23-17, in the Wild Card round of the NFC playoffs on Sunday night.

Dallas is one-and-done in the playoffs, losing a heartbreaker to San Francisco at home on Sunday.

The game came down to one final play. Dak Prescott rushed the ball up the middle, attempting to get the ball in better field position, which he was able to. However, he was unable to get the ball off in time – thanks in part to a slow referee.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy explained his reasoning following the game.

Mike McCarthy said the QB draw on final play with 14 seconds remaining is practiced each week and he was surprised they didn’t get another snap. He was told NY review was likely to put more time on the clock. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 17, 2022

Still, while the play is apparently practiced each week, it was still highly questionable to call it with just 14 seconds remaining.

Coach commentators blaming Dak. Teams do practice that situation and everyone knows that you should assume you need at least 16 seconds to call that play and ideally 18. Cowboys called that play with 14 seconds to go. That mistake is on the play call not the players — Joe Banner (@JoeBanner13) January 17, 2022

The Cowboys will now go back to the drawing board for 2022. It’ll be interesting to see what Dallas does in the offseason, as a coaching move or two might be in order.

The 49ers, meanwhile, are off to the Divisional Round to face the Packers.