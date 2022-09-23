Mike McCarthy Sends Clear Message After Jerry Jones' Quarterback Controversy Comment

FRISCO, TEXAS - JANUARY 08: (L-R) Executive Vice President Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talk with the media during a press conference at the Ford Center at The Star on January 08, 2020 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made some waves yesterday by suggesting that he isn't opposed to seeing a quarterback controversy emerge between injured starter Dak Prescott and backup Cooper Rush.

But head coach Mike McCarthy doesn't appear to be in lockstep with that assessment. Speaking to the media, McCarthy made it clear that Dak is the Cowboys' starting quarterback but they still want Rush to succeed.

“Clearly, everybody in our locker room and everybody in the building, Jerry included, Dak is our quarterback. We want Cooper to be successful as possible. So, I think it stops right there," McCarthy said.

Nevertheless, results are what matter to Jerry Jones. And if Rush is able to succeed in spots where Dak might come up short, there will be a controversy, no matter how much support McCarthy throws behind his starter.

But we may be getting ahead of ourselves. While Cooper Rush is 2-0 as a starter, he hasn't exactly set the world on fire in his two starts.

Rush has completed 60-percent of 94 career passes for 723 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. Those are decent numbers to be sure, but they're not starting numbers either.

Rush will start this Monday night against the New York Giants. If he can pick that surging team apart, then maybe there's something more to talk about.

Could Cooper Rush unseat Dak Prescott for the Cowboys' starting job?