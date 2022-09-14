Mike McCarthy Shares His Expectation For Jason Peters

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

After signing with the Dallas Cowboys during the final days before the 2022 NFL season, Jason Peters couldn't have been expected to play much in Week 1. But after not playing at all in that fateful loss to the Buccaneers, Mike McCarthy has updated his expectations for Peters.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, McCarthy said that Peters needs to go through some conditioning first before he can play for the Cowboys. He is hopeful that Peters improves a lot in that regard this coming week.

However, McCarthy gave no indication that Peters will play in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Rookie first-round pick Tyler Smith played the entirety of the game at left tackle, holding up pretty well in his first NFL game. He allowed just two pressures and one sack along with one hurry in 69 offensive snaps.

But the Dallas Cowboys struggled moving the ball at all in Week 1 against the Bucs. They also saw star quarterback Dak Prescott go down with a hand injury that will sideline him for the next several weeks.

Dallas needs their offensive line as stout as possible if they want Cooper Kupp to hold the line and get some wins while Dak recovers.

It seems that rushing Jason Peters into the starting lineup isn't on the table for now though.

When will Peters make his debut for the Cowboys?