The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Mike McCarthy Shares Honest Admission On Cowboys Ejection

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on the field.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys on the sideline in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman La’el Collins was ejected from Sunday afternoon’s game for hitting a Washington Football Team player.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was hit near the sideline by a Washington defender.

Immediately following the hit, the Cowboys’ offensive lineman came to his quarterback’s defense. Collins was promptly ejected for the incident.

Following the game, McCarthy made it clear that he was in favor of what Collins did.

“LC did exactly what you’re supposed to do there,” McCarthy admitted.

Last year, Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton took a crushing blow from Washington’s defense. In the moment, no Cowboys linemen came to Dalton’s defense.

Things were much different on Sunday.

The Cowboys improved to 9-4 with the win on Sunday, while the Football Team dropped to 6-7.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.