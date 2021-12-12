Mike McCarthy Shares Honest Admission On Cowboys Ejection

Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman La’el Collins was ejected from Sunday afternoon’s game for hitting a Washington Football Team player.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was hit near the sideline by a Washington defender.

Immediately following the hit, the Cowboys’ offensive lineman came to his quarterback’s defense. Collins was promptly ejected for the incident.

Love this from La’el Collins ✭ defending his QB. pic.twitter.com/SMn5EPe0OR — DC (@DylansRawTake) December 12, 2021

Following the game, McCarthy made it clear that he was in favor of what Collins did.

“LC did exactly what you’re supposed to do there,” McCarthy admitted.

Last year, Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton took a crushing blow from Washington’s defense. In the moment, no Cowboys linemen came to Dalton’s defense.

Things were much different on Sunday.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on La’el Collins’ punch and ejection in defense of Dak Prescott: “LC did exactly what you’re supposed to do there.” https://t.co/TiqRp02FQL pic.twitter.com/xB90LYuYAk — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 12, 2021

The Cowboys improved to 9-4 with the win on Sunday, while the Football Team dropped to 6-7.