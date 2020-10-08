The Spun

Mike McCarthy Shares Honest Admission About His Packers Tenure

Mike McCarthy at his Dallas Cowboys press conference.FRISCO, TEXAS - JANUARY 08: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys talks with the media during a press conference at the Ford Center at The Star on January 08, 2020 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are 1-3, but head coach Mike McCarthy is keeping his spirits up, even when talking to the media.

McCarthy revealed while speaking to reporters on Wednesday that he’s trying to be as “charismatic” as possible while speaking to the media.

The former Green Bay Packers head coach admitted that he took a “BBD” – boring by design – policy during his last stop. He does not want that to be the case in Dallas.

That’s an interesting admission from McCarthy. Perhaps he feels that something happened with the narrative in Green Bay that he doesn’t want to happen in Dallas.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has expressed major confidence in his coaching staff despite the 1-3 start.

“If you think about it at this juncture, that’s not something that you would go to,” Jones said of possible coaching changes, especially on defense with coordinator Mike Nolan. “Don’t need to. We’re getting the benefit of a coach that has a lot of experience.

“He’s seen a lot of football. He’s coached a lot of football. He’s lived around a lot of football. He has answers there.

“Can they be answers that we all get on the page with? But that’s the issue. That’s the challenge of how to execute it when it’s in live action. But we’ve got somebody here that can tell you where we’re apt, where we’re inept, where we need changes as well as anybody on the planet in Mike.”

The 1-3 Cowboys are set to take on the Giants on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on FOX.


