Mike McCarthy Shares Postgame Message To Players On Sunday

Things got a little too close for comfort at the end of Dallas’ 27-20 win over Washington on Sunday. A late pick six thrown by Dak Prescott allowed the Football Team to get back into the game. But ultimately, the Cowboys were able to escape with an NFC East win.

Head coach Mike McCarthy was proud of his team after the game.

Mike McCarthy to the team after the game: “It’s a good division win. We play these guys again in two weeks. Proud of the way they compete.” He says he likes that the team had to battle through some adversity. “To get to where we want to go, we have to thrive in (adversity).” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 12, 2021

“It’s a good division win,” said McCarthy via Cowboys reporter Jon Machota. “We play these guys again in two weeks. Proud of the way they compete.”

The Cowboys HC added he liked that the team had to battle through some adversity to get the W. Noting, “To get to where we want to go, we have to thrive in (adversity).”

Dallas is now 9-4 and sits atop the NFC East with three more divisional bouts to go. It wasn’t a pretty win for the Cowboys on Sunday, but a win is a win in the National Football League.

Defensive Driving: The #Cowboys offense went full WTF in Week 14 vs. WFT, but a mostly whole defense, led by Micah Parsons, Randy Gregory and a cast of lethal characters, carpet bombed their division rival — FTW. DETAILS ⬇️ https://t.co/9Pi8n50Hqv — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) December 12, 2021

The Cowboys offense relied heavily on Corey Clement in the run game. He led the team with 13 carries to Ezekiel Elliott’s 12. Dak Prescott also added seven carries himself. The offense as a whole churned out 122 yards on the day.

On the bright side for Mike McCarthy and the ‘Boys, Dallas‘ defense looked impressive through the afternoon. Micah Parsons continues to be a game-wrecking presence and Randy Gregory looked really good in his return.