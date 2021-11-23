Mike McCarthy Shares Tuesday Update On CeeDee Lamb

It looks like Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb is making a little bit of progress in his recovery from a concussion.

Head coach Mike McCarthy spoke with the media on Tuesday morning and thinks Lamb could be on the practice field later.

“He’s in the meetings. He’ll probably get to the point where he can do some light field work today,” McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

This would be ginormous for Dallas as it’s already going to be without receiver Amari Cooper on Thursday against Las Vegas. He tested positive for COVID-19 last week and because he’s unvaccinated, he has to be out a minimum of 10 days.

Lamb left Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter and the Cowboys’ offensive struggles only got worse as the game went on.

Dallas had only six points in the second half in a 19-9 loss. Dak Prescott also struggled mightily as he finished with only 216 yards through the air with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

If Lamb is able to get on the field, he’ll be one step closer to clearing the protocol. The next big step would be participating in a full practice and then being cleared by an Independent Neurological Consultant assigned to the team.

Kickoff on Thanksgiving will be at 4:30 p.m. ET.