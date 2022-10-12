Mike McCarthy Suggests Major Rule Change For NFL

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys on the sideline in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has a major suggestion for the NFL.

The veteran leader thinks the league should make roughing the passer penalties — and any other 15-yard penalty — a reviewable call.

"Any foul 15 yards, or more, should be reviewable," he said, per NFL Network insider Andrew Siciliano.

Roughing the passer calls are a hot topic after Week 5.

The Atlanta Falcons were called for a penalty while sacking Tom Brady in a crucial fourth-quarter moment on Sunday. The Chiefs were called for another after what would've been a momentum-shifting strip sack on Monday night.

Both of these calls drew heavy criticism from prominent figures around the NFL world.

The league recently made pass interference calls a reviewable penalty. Roughing the passer calls can be equally impactful on the outcome of a game.

