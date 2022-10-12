Mike McCarthy Suggests Major Rule Change For NFL
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has a major suggestion for the NFL.
The veteran leader thinks the league should make roughing the passer penalties — and any other 15-yard penalty — a reviewable call.
"Any foul 15 yards, or more, should be reviewable," he said, per NFL Network insider Andrew Siciliano.
Roughing the passer calls are a hot topic after Week 5.
The Atlanta Falcons were called for a penalty while sacking Tom Brady in a crucial fourth-quarter moment on Sunday. The Chiefs were called for another after what would've been a momentum-shifting strip sack on Monday night.
Both of these calls drew heavy criticism from prominent figures around the NFL world.
The league recently made pass interference calls a reviewable penalty. Roughing the passer calls can be equally impactful on the outcome of a game.
What do you think of this suggestion?