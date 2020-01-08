Mike McCarthy Is Building A “Superstar” Coaching Staff In Dallas

Mike McCarthy is set to be officially introduced as the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys at a Wednesday afternoon press conference. The former Green Bay Packers head coach is already getting to work in Dallas, though.

The Super Bowl-winning head coach is building out his assistant coaching staff. It looks like it’s going to be a great one.

None of the hires have been made official yet, but so far, the following hires are being reported as likely:

Kellen Moore to stay on as offensive coordinator

Mike Nolan as defensive coordinator

John Fassel as special teams coordinator

Jim Tomsula as defensive line coach

That’s three veteran NFL coaches with an array of experience across the league, along with Moore, who shined in his first season as offensive coordinator.

If the Cowboys and Mike McCarthy could actually pull off: OC – Kellen Moore

DC – Mike Nolan

ST – John Fassell

DL – Jim Tomsula That's one heck of a start for a coaching staff (don't forget to keep Jon Kitna) — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) January 7, 2020

ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen reports those around the NFL are extremely impressed with McCarthy’s rumored hires.

Correction on Fassel…not Jim 😂

Early response from peers on staff Mike McCarthy is assembling as @dallascowboys

coach is pretty impressive, especially if John Fassel as special teams coach and Jim Tomsula as D-line coach are finalized – which sounds like the case. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 8, 2020

Cowboys fans are loving it, too.

Could this be the Cowboys new coaching staff? McCarthy – Up tempo, pass on first down coach

Mike Nolan – His defenses are always at the top of takeaways

Jim Tomsula – His defenses are always at the top of sacks

John Fassel – One of the best special teams coaches in the league pic.twitter.com/zxzVX03b21 — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) January 8, 2020

Some speculated that McCarthy would receive some assistant coaching mandates from Jerry Jones, but it doesn’t look like that’s the case. McCarthy is going after his own guys and appears to be having some major success.

McCarthy will likely be asked about some of his assistant coach decisions at his press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

The press conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. E.T.