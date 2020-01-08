The Spun

Mike McCarthy Is Building A “Superstar” Coaching Staff In Dallas

Mike McCarthy is set to be officially introduced as the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys at a Wednesday afternoon press conference. The former Green Bay Packers head coach is already getting to work in Dallas, though.

The Super Bowl-winning head coach is building out his assistant coaching staff. It looks like it’s going to be a great one.

None of the hires have been made official yet, but so far, the following hires are being reported as likely:

  • Kellen Moore to stay on as offensive coordinator
  • Mike Nolan as defensive coordinator
  • John Fassel as special teams coordinator
  • Jim Tomsula as defensive line coach

That’s three veteran NFL coaches with an array of experience across the league, along with Moore, who shined in his first season as offensive coordinator.

ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen reports those around the NFL are extremely impressed with McCarthy’s rumored hires.

Cowboys fans are loving it, too.

Some speculated that McCarthy would receive some assistant coaching mandates from Jerry Jones, but it doesn’t look like that’s the case. McCarthy is going after his own guys and appears to be having some major success.

McCarthy will likely be asked about some of his assistant coach decisions at his press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

The press conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. E.T.


