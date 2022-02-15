The Spun

Mike McCarthy Was Asked About The Sean Payton Rumors

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on the field.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy caught a lot of heat after Dallas’ chaotic first-round playoff loss. As was the story of the Cowboys’ season, clock management played a role in their downfall.

When Sean Payton announced his departure from the New Orleans Saints, speculation about a possible return to the Cowboys ran wild. Even though McCarthy was (and still is) installed as Dallas’ head coach.

Speaking to Rich Eisen Tuesday, McCarthy was asked about the situation. Here’s what the Cowboys HC had to say:

“I think clearly, when you look at those type of comments, I think you have to understand the platform … I have an excellent relationship with Jerry Jones. We talk on a regular basis about anything and everything: big picture, tight focus on what we’re doing … program wise and … development of our players.”

“The gist of the conversation was that you and I are in this back to back,” McCarthy explained.

Mike McCarthy helped lead the Cowboys to a 12-5 record, good for first in the NFC East. Dallas took a noticeable jump under McCarthy with Dan Quinn taking over the defensive side of the ball.

But speculation will only grow if the Cowboys aren’t able to avoid this playoff disappointments.

