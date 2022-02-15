Mike McCarthy Was Asked About The Sean Payton Rumors

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy caught a lot of heat after Dallas’ chaotic first-round playoff loss. As was the story of the Cowboys’ season, clock management played a role in their downfall.

When Sean Payton announced his departure from the New Orleans Saints, speculation about a possible return to the Cowboys ran wild. Even though McCarthy was (and still is) installed as Dallas’ head coach.

Speaking to Rich Eisen Tuesday, McCarthy was asked about the situation. Here’s what the Cowboys HC had to say:

Mike McCarthy has discussed with Jerry Jones the storylines of Dan Quinn/Sean Payton potentially being future head coaches of the Cowboys: “The gist of the conversation was that you and I are in this back to back.” (Video: @RichEisenShow: pic.twitter.com/yMcMkNtayg — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 15, 2022

“I think clearly, when you look at those type of comments, I think you have to understand the platform … I have an excellent relationship with Jerry Jones. We talk on a regular basis about anything and everything: big picture, tight focus on what we’re doing … program wise and … development of our players.”

“The gist of the conversation was that you and I are in this back to back,” McCarthy explained.

Mike McCarthy helped lead the Cowboys to a 12-5 record, good for first in the NFC East. Dallas took a noticeable jump under McCarthy with Dan Quinn taking over the defensive side of the ball.

But speculation will only grow if the Cowboys aren’t able to avoid this playoff disappointments.