Mike McDaniel Announces Brutal Dolphins Injury News

The Miami Dolphins are going to be without one of their best defensive backs for the remainder of the season.

Head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed the worst on Wednesday morning when he said that safety Brandon Jones tore his ACL against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. This would explain why he went on injured reserve on Tuesday.

Jones played in all seven games for the Dolphins before he got hurt.

He'll finish the season with 49 total tackles (26 solo), two sacks, one forced fumble, and three passes defended.

This comes after he started 15 games last season and 16 in 2020. His best individual season came last year when he finished with 79 total tackles (48 solo), five sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass defended.

The Dolphins will now have to be without another regular in their secondary. They'll definitely miss Jones' play, whether it's in the running or passing game.