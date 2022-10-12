Mike McDaniel Announces Dolphins Quarterback Decision: Fans React

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 10: Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins answers questions from the media on February 10, 2022 at the Miami Dolphins Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

With Tua Tagovailoa still dealing with the injury he suffered against the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago, the Miami Dolphins have a big decision to make at quarterback.

Miami's primary backup quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater, was knocked out of Sunday's game against the New York Jets with a head injury and never returned. It appears he's still hurt, so the Dolphins are going to their third option.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced on Wednesday that rookie Skylar Thompson will start against the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday. Thompson completed 57.6-percent of his passes for 166 yards in relief of Bridgewater.

Miami Dolphins fans aren't exactly thrilled at the idea of sending in their rookie quarterback for a big game against the Vikings. Unlike some teams playing their rookies, they're basically conceding that they're going to lose:

It shouldn't have been too surprising that Skylar Thompson struggled in his NFL debut. It was his first NFL game, he was on the road, got virtually no first-team reps in training camp and probably didn't get many in the days leading up to the game even after it became clear that he would be the backup.

Thompson wasn't exactly known for airing out the football while he was at Kansas State either. In five college seasons he completed 62.4-percent of his passes for 7,124 yards and 42 touchdowns with 16 interceptions.

The Dolphins made Thompson a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft in hopes of developing his raw skills into a quality player over time.

That timetable is being pushed up a ton with his first start this weekend.