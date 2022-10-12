Mike McDaniel Announces Significant Quarterback Decision

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 10: Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins answers questions from the media on February 10, 2022 at the Miami Dolphins Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

With no timeline for Tua's return and veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater still in the concussion protocol, Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins are prepared to go forward with seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson on Sunday.

Per Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald, McDaniel said that the Dolphins are planning to start their rookie QB vs. the 4-1 Vikings.

In an additional report from the NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe:

"If Teddy Bridgewater is cleared from protocol this weekend, he would likely backup Skylar per McDaniel who noted Teddy will be w/ trainers today and potentially limited practice tomorrow."

Thompson was baptized in fire as he was thrust into the action following Bridgewater's head injury this past weekend.

The rookie out of Kansas State completed 17-of-33 passes for 166 yards and an interception while taking two sacks in the team's 40-17 loss.

Now he'll face an even tougher test against a Minnesota Vikings team that's rolling through five weeks of the season.