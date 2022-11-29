Mike McDaniel Has Brutally Honest Admission On Facing 49ers

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 27: Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins addresses the media prior to training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex on July 27, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Next Sunday is going to be a bit of a homecoming for Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.

The Dolphins are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon, a team that McDaniel was a part of from 2017-21.

McDaniel was asked about that matchup during his press conference on Monday and confirmed that he wants to make it just like any other game.

“I will do everything in my power to make it another game because I think that should be the objective of any head coach is that you make it about the players,” McDaniel said, via ProFootballTalk. “I really stray away from making anything about me. I just don’t believe in it."

The Dolphins enter this matchup with an 8-3 record, which is good for first place in the AFC East. They've also won five straight games and look poised to do some damage in the playoffs.

As for the 49ers, they're 7-4 and are in first place in the NFC West after they took down the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Kickoff for this highly-anticipated matchup will be at 4:05 p.m. ET.