Mike McDaniel Has Brutally Honest Teddy Bridgewater Update

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 29: Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Miami Dolphins passes during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins might not have their top two quarterbacks for Sunday's Week 18 battle against the New York Jets.

Tua Tagovailoa is already going to be out with a concussion and there's a chance backup Teddy Bridgewater will join him with a dislocated finger.

According to head coach Mike McDaniel, Bridgewater can't even throw a football right now so he's unsure whether he can go on Sunday.

If both are out, that means third-stringer Skylar Thompson would be in line to start. He would get to start the Dolphins' biggest game of the season since a playoff spot is on the line.

Thompson has appeared in six games this season and has completed 54% of his passes for 382 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions.

The Dolphins can clinch a playoff spot with a win, plus a loss by the New England Patriots against the Buffalo Bills. If they lose, that could open the door for the Pittsburgh Steelers to get that final spot.

Kickoff for Jets-Dolphins will be at 1 p.m. ET.