Mike McDaniel Has Made A Promise To Tua Tagovailoa

One of Mike McDaniel’s first priorities as head coach of the Miami Dolphins is finding a franchise quarterback. It’s plausible that franchise quarterback is Tua Tagovailoa. McDaniel, at the very least, is going to give him a chance to prove it.

While on a jet on his way to Miami when first hired, McDaniel spent a portion of the flight talking with Tagovailoa. In doing so, he Tua a promise. McDaniel promised the young quarterback he’s going to help him reach his full potential.

“One thing I know about you is you have the ambition to be great. My job is to coach you to get all that greatness out of you,” McDaniel told Tagovailoa, via ESPN.com. “I’m gonna make sure that when you look back at this day you’re gonna be like, ‘Damn, that was one of the best days of my career, too.'”

“My job is to coach you, to get all of that greatness out of you” Coach McDaniel 🤝 @Tua pic.twitter.com/QP9QeNmYwk — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 8, 2022

Mike McDaniel spent the 2021 season coaching Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers went all the way to the NFC Championship, falling just a few plays short of reaching the Super Bowl. Can McDaniel have the same success with Tua Tagovailoa in Miami?

Tagovailoa has garnered mixed opinions so far during his professional career. Last season he completed 67.8 percent of his throws for 2,653 yards and 16 touchdowns with 10 picks.

If McDaniel can get the best out of Tagovailoa, a special season could be in store for the Dolphins later this year.