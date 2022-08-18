Mike McDaniel Has Major Praise For Tua: NFL World Reacts

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to pass against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Earlier this afternoon, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel made a comment about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa that had the football world talking.

He suggested the Dolphins quarterback throws the "most accurate" ball he's ever seen. "It's the most accurate, catchable ball I've ever seen," McDaniel said about his quarterback.

Fans took to social media to react to the coach's comments.

"This pretty much echos what I’ve been saying all off-season and why I’m higher on Miami than most Tua is extremely accurate at the underneath/intermediate levels and is now in an offense built almost entirely on that," PFF analyst Mike Renner said.

"Big time praise from coach on QB1," another fan said.

McDaniel isn't the only one praising Tua this offseason. Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been doing his best to hype up his new quarterback as well.

“Tua’s going to be Tua. He’s going to come out here, he’s going to give you the same thing every day — consistency,” Hill said. “He’s going to work hard. And he’s bringing a little bit more swag to the game. And he’s talking more.”

Will Tua take a big leap this season?