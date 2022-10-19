Mike McDaniel Has Promising Update On Wide Receiver Jaylen Waddle

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 27: Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins addresses the media prior to training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex on July 27, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Jaylen Waddle had an up-and-down game this past Sunday; catching six balls for 129 yards, but losing a costly fumble on the Dolphins comeback drive.

The speedy wideout also injured his shoulder on a late-game catch-and-run with no real specifics being shared other than that he's "good."

At Wednesday's press conference, head coach Mike McDaniel shared an update on Waddle's status. Giving fans hope that he could be out there for Sunday night's game vs. the Steelers.

"He’s a tough kid," McDaniel said via Joe Schad. "I’m very confident if he is able to play he will. I’m optimistic. Probably won’t do much today."

If Waddle can give it a go, a undermanned Steelers secondary awaits. Along with the expected return of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who's forged a nice connection with his fellow Alabama alum.

Waddle isn't carrying an injury designation going into Week 7, so McDaniels' comments could likely hold true.