Mike McDaniel Makes His Thoughts On Tua Tagovailoa Very Clear

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to make a pass play against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is still pretty high on his starting quarterback.

There have been numerous discussions about Tua Tagovailoa's arm strength during the offseason and whether it's a problem.

It popped up for the first time over a month ago when Tagovailoa looked to underthrow a deep route to star receiver Tyreek Hill.

Despite those discussions, McDaniel said he and the rest of the team don't have any concerns with his arm strength.

“That’s why you hear no cause for concern from the players because they know that too," McDaniel said. "He’s plenty fast, and the great thing is he sees the field. He’s not throwing the ball 85 yards, but I don’t see the practical application of an 85-yard throw unless you have the best offensive line in the history of football."

Tagovailoa is looking to be more consistent this season after an up-and-down year in 2021.

He finished that season with 2,653 yards through the air, 16 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

The sky could be the limit for this team if he does put it all together, especially with the weapons he has at his disposal.