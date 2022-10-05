Mike McDaniel Offers New Health Update For Tua Tagovailoa

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins talks with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins in the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has already ruled out quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for Week 5 against the New York Jets. But he had a new update on his star signal caller.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, McDaniel announced that Tua remains in the NFL concussion protocol. As far as his practices with the team go, McDaniel said that Tua will continue spending time with the team "as long as it doesn't adversely affect him."

Tua suffered a severe concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals last week that got him sent to the hospital. There were legitimate fears that he suffered two concussions in the span of five days following another nasty hit to his head area in Week 3.

But by the looks of things, Tua is doing a lot better now. There's a belief that if he clears concussion protocol this week, he'll be fit to play in Week 6 against the Minnesota Vikings or Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the latest.

What happened to Tua Tagovailoa on Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals was a disaster that was inches away from being a outright tragedy.

In the aftermath, a joint NFL-NFLPA investigation began to determine how Tua was let back into the game mere days after suffering another scary-looking injury.

But no amount of preparation can protect players from every method of sustaining head injuries.

We can only hope that when Tua inevitably does come back, the team is better equipped to handle it.