Mike McDaniel Offers New Update On Tua Tagovailoa

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Head coach Mike McDaniel speaks with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa was added to the injury report on Monday afternoon.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback sustained his second concussion of the season after he had symptoms following Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers. His status for next Sunday's game against the New England Patriots is currently in doubt.

Even though his status is in doubt, head coach Mike McDaniel did say on Wednesday that Tagovailoa is feeling better than he did on Tuesday.

Hey, when a player has had two serious head injuries in one season, you take any victory you can. His long-term health is more important than just a game or two.

If Tagovailoa can't go on Sunday (or the following Sunday against the New York Jets), Teddy Bridgewater would start in his place.

His loss will be felt as he's had the best season of his career to date. He's currently completing 64.8% of his passes for 3,548 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Kickoff for Dolphins-Patriots will be at 1 p.m. ET.