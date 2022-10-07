Mike McDaniel Offers Update On Tyreek Hill After Troubling Injury News

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Tyreek Hill suddenly popped up on the Dolphins' Thursday injury report with a quad injury.

Despite this unexpected injury issue, head coach Mike McDaniel said he's "very hopeful" that the star wide receiver will take the field against the Jets on Sunday.

“I can say with 100% conviction that Tyreek Hill will play or he won’t play — that’s all Saleh is getting," McDaniel said.



In his first year with Miami, Hill currently leads the NFL with 477 receiving yards. The Dolphins will already be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this weekend, making Hill's return to the field all the more important.

Hill's wideout partner Jaylen Waddle is also questionable to take the field on Sunday as he deals with a groin injury.

The Dolphins, who suffered their first loss of the year to the Bengals last Thursday, will face off against the Jets in an away-game matchup at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.