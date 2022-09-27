Mike McDaniel Reveals If He Thinks Tua Will Play On Thursday

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images) Eric Espada/Getty Images

Over the weekend, the Miami Dolphins received a scare when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looked woozy after a nasty hit.

He eventually returned to the game, but the NFLPA asked for an investigation into why he was allowed to return. Now, his status for Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals could come into question.

On Tuesday afternoon, head coach Mike McDaniel was asked if Tua would be on the field for their Week 4 showdown against last year's AFC champs. McDaniel made it clear Tua is doing everything possible to play and that he's optimistic his quarterback will be on the field.

Here's more, via Pro Football Talk:

“So I know if he doesn’t play, that it literally was not possible,” McDaniel said in his press conference. “And we’re just taking measures accordingly for Teddy beyond that. But happy with the way he’s, so far, progressed. And feel very optimistic because of how he’s going about it.”

Miami is one of just two undefeated teams left in the NFL after the third week of the season. Mike McDaniel's tenure has been a rousing success thus far, but we'll have to wait and see if his quarterback is on the field this week.