Mike McDaniel Reveals Why Dolphins Got Delay Of Game

Getting the play-calls in in-time was a major issue for the Dolphins throughout Sunday's wild card game. And when Miami needed to be timely most, it turned a key fourth-and-one into a fourth-and-six due to a delay of game penalty.

After the game, coach Mike McDaniel was asked what happened on that play. Which he said had to do with miscommunication between he and the refs,

Per ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques: "McDaniel said that delay of game call happened because the Dolphins believed they had a first down, and didn't have a fourth down call set."

Fans reacted to McDaniel's explanation on Twitter.

"We'll learn from it. It's all good," a user replied. "Couldn't have asked for a better game when nobody (not even a single dolphins fan) was giving us a chance before the game started."

"This is obviously the refs fault," another commented.

"Time to take the ping pong table out of the locker room again," another replied.

"What about the other 7 times this happened?" a fan asked. "Would have been nice to have just 1 time out left to use in that situation. Could have easily had 10 delay of game penalties today."

"Always have to be prepared. That is on you coach."

The Dolphins fell to the Bills 31-28 after fighting their way back into the game and taking a short lead.