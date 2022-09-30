Mike McDaniel Sends Clear Message After Tua Tagovailoa Injury

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins talks with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins in the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

The NFL Players Association currently has an ongoing investigation into a possible protocol violation committed by the Miami Dolphins.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered what looked to be a serious head injury during the Dolphins Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. He was cleared to return to the field by team and independent doctors, and Miami listed him with a back injury all week ahead of last night's matchup against the Bengals.

With a short turnaround on Thursday night, Tua suffered a terrifying head injury that forced him to be stretchered off the field and taken to a local Cincinnati hospital.

Immediately, fans and analysts around the league blasted the Dolphins organization for potentially lying about Tua's head injury status.

First-year head coach Mike McDaniel denied any wrongdoing by the Dolphins organization.

"People don’t vary or stray; we don’t mess with that, we never have as long as I’ve been head coach, so it’d never be an issue that you guys have to worry about." McDaniel said, per NFL.com.

Tua has been discharged from the hospital and will fly back to Miami with his team.

Stay tuned for updates on the NFL's ongoing investigation into the matter.