Mike McDaniel Shares Practice Strategy: NFL World Reacts

Mike McDaniel is already utilizing some new-age strategies in his first season as an NFL head coach.

The 39-year-old Miami Dolphins leader has implemented a new practice method. The "practice player of the day" will wear an orange jersey and control the music for the next day's practice session.

Some fans love this creative strategy.

"You’d be surprised what incentivizing and being recognized for your efforts does for morale," one wrote.

"Now that is a non-corny way to get practices a lot more competitive. Competitors like to be challenged. I like it," another added.

Others aren't as big on the idea.

"Practice player of the day? Yeah this is gonna go horribly for him," one wrote.

"This stuff is cool when your winning! They better win lol," another added.

Today's "practice player of the day" was fourth-year defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. The orange-jersey-clad Dolphin unveiled a practice playlist including a wide variety of genres.

After today's practice, newly-signed Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill joked that the playlist was "terrible" and "all over the place."

“I had a lil bit of everything for everybody," Wilkins added.

What do you think of this unique practice idea?